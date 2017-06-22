2017 NBA Draft: What would Lonzo Ball do if he didn't play basketball?

There's an old adage that all athletes want to be musicians, and all musicians want to be athletes. It might be a cliché, but for Lonzo Ball, it's apparently true.

The UCLA product is expected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night, and ahead of the big event, he talked to the media about a number of topics. One of the questions was about what he would do if he didn't play basketball, and his answer was that he would be a rapper, and he added that he has enough songs already to release a tape. Via Sports Illustrated:

JF: If you weren't a professional basketball player, what would you do for a career? LB: "I'd be a rapper. I got a lot of tracks, I just ain't dropped them yet, to be honest." JF: Really? How many do you have? LB: "Enough for a tape. I got a close friend who raps. The only remix we did was the one we put out, to be honest. All of the rest of them are original. I write when I get bored, when I have nothing to do."

We've heard Ball rap before, as in May he released a track of him rapping over Drake's "Free Smoke" -- which was actually pretty solid.

Plus, there was his #SoGone challenge effort from last year.

Lonzo Ball does seem to have some skills on the mic, and now that he has teased a mixtape, I really want him to release a full project soon.