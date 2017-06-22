2017 NBA Draft: What would Lonzo Ball do if he didn't play basketball?

Ball released a short track of him rapping over Drake's 'Free Smoke' a month ago

There's an old adage that all athletes want to be musicians, and all musicians want to be athletes. It might be a cliché, but for Lonzo Ball, it's apparently true. 

The UCLA product is expected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft on Thursday night, and ahead of the big event, he talked to the media about a number of topics. One of the questions was about what he would do if he didn't play basketball, and his answer was that he would be a rapper, and he added that he has enough songs already to release a tape. Via Sports Illustrated:

JF: If you weren't a professional basketball player, what would you do for a career?

LB: "I'd be a rapper. I got a lot of tracks, I just ain't dropped them yet, to be honest."

JF: Really? How many do you have?

LB: "Enough for a tape. I got a close friend who raps. The only remix we did was the one we put out, to be honest. All of the rest of them are original. I write when I get bored, when I have nothing to do."

We've heard Ball rap before, as in May he released a track of him rapping over Drake's "Free Smoke" -- which was actually pretty solid. 

Plus, there was his #SoGone challenge effort from last year. 

Lonzo Ball does seem to have some skills on the mic, and now that he has teased a mixtape, I really want him to release a full project soon. 

