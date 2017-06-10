2017 NBA Finals: Warriors-Cavs scores, schedule, TV, live stream info, odds, predictions
The Cavs aren't going down without a fight
One thing was clear during Friday night's Game 4 of the NBA Finals: The Cleveland Cavaliers did not want to get swept. The Golden State Warriors needed just one more win to complete an undefeated postseason run, but the Cavs came out absolutely on fire and held on for a 137-116 win.
Now the series shifts back to Oakland as the Warriors try to end the series in Game 5.
To view our NBA experts' 2017 Finals predictions, click here.
Here is the complete schedule for the 2017 NBA Finals:
(1) Warriors vs. (1) Cavaliers
- What: Game 5
- When: Monday, June 12, 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Arena, Oakland, California
- TV: ABC
- Streaming: WatchESPN.com, Watch ESPN app
- Live scoring: Gametracker
Rest of schedule:
Game1: Warriors 113, Cavs 91 (Box Score)
Game 2: Warriors 132, Cavs 113 (Box Score)
Game 3: Warriors 118, Cavs 113 (Box Score)
Game 4: Cavs 137, Warriors 116 (Box Score)
Game 5: Monday, June 12 at Golden State, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 6*: Thursday, June 15 at Cleveland, 9 p.m. ET, ABC
Game 7*: Sunday, June 18 at Golden State, 8 p.m. ET, ABC
*If necessary
