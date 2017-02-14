2017 NBA Trade Deadline: Hawks coach says Paul Millsap 'not going anywhere'

The Atlanta Hawks have been saying for more than a month that Paul Millsap won't be traded this season. With the trade deadline approaching, Hawks president and coach Mike Budenholzer reiterated that as directly as possible.

"He's not going anywhere," Budenhozler said, via the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Chris Vivlamore. "You can write that."

"Bud has been a man of his word," Millsap said. "He has always shot it straight with me, always been honest with me. I take his word for what it is. It's refreshing to know I'm not going anywhere and I'll be on this team until the end of the year."

Millsap is a 32-year-old All-Star and will be an unrestricted free agent in July. Atlanta lost star big man Al Horford for nothing last summer after considering trading him during the season. The prevailing logic was, if the Hawks thought the same thing might happen with Millsap, they'd get rid of him. This seemed especially likely after they traded Kyle Korver to the Cleveland Cavaliers in January.

Atlanta reportedly almost traded Millsap at least twice before this season, but now it looks like the organization is committed to convincing him to re-sign. Millsap is the sort of player that any team would want, and the Hawks are tied with the Toronto Raptors for fourth in the East right now. If they believe their record is a true reflection of their talent, then perhaps the plan is to keep him around, tweak the roster and try to improve. If that fails, then they could still eventually trade him.

That's not the worst plan in the world. It does, however, make the Korver trade confusing, and it represents a massive bet on the organization's part that Millsap is willing to stay. If he walks like Horford did, the front office will look awful.