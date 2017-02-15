2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Raptors revamp roster with Serge Ibaka deal

Find the details of every single trade around the league right here

Every season, the NBA trade deadline offers a chance for contenders to add the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is winning a title. Those in rebuild mode also have the opportunity to acquire draft picks to land key assets for the future.

This post will be your trade deadline catch-all for all the action heading up to the Feb. 23, 3 p.m. ET deadline. The Blazers, Nuggets, Raptors, Magic and Cavs have all made pre-deadline moves. Time will tell if they work out for each of those teams. Below you’ll find those transactions and more leading up to the buzzer.

NBA Trade Tracker:

February 14, 2017
RAPTORS get: MAGIC get:

PF Serge Ibaka
SF Terrence Ross
2017 first-round draft pick
February 13, 2017
CAVALIERS get: HORNETS get:

2017 second-round draft pick

C Chris Andersen
Cash considerations
February 12, 2017
TRAIL BLAZERS get: NUGGETS get:

C Jusuf Nurkic
Protected 2017 first-round draft pick
C Mason Plumlee
2018 second-round draft pick
Cash considerations
February 2, 2017
HORNETS get: BUCKS get:

C Miles Plumlee
C Roy Hibbert
C Spencer Hawes
January 18, 2017
NUGGETS get: HAWKS get:

PG Mo Williams
Cash considerations
Trade player exception
January 7, 2017
CAVALIERS get: HAWKS get:

SG Kyle Korver
SG/SF Mike Dunleavy
PG Mo Williams
Protected first-round draft pick
Cash considerations
Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories