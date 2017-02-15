2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Raptors revamp roster with Serge Ibaka deal

Every season, the NBA trade deadline offers a chance for contenders to add the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is winning a title. Those in rebuild mode also have the opportunity to acquire draft picks to land key assets for the future.

This post will be your trade deadline catch-all for all the action heading up to the Feb. 23, 3 p.m. ET deadline. The Blazers, Nuggets, Raptors, Magic and Cavs have all made pre-deadline moves. Time will tell if they work out for each of those teams. Below you’ll find those transactions and more leading up to the buzzer.

NBA Trade Tracker:

February 14, 2017 RAPTORS get: MAGIC get:

PF Serge Ibaka



SF Terrence Ross

2017 first-round draft pick



February 13, 2017 CAVALIERS get: HORNETS get:

2017 second-round draft pick



C Chris Andersen

Cash considerations



February 12, 2017 TRAIL BLAZERS get: NUGGETS get:

C Jusuf Nurkic

Protected 2017 first-round draft pick

C Mason Plumlee

2018 second-round draft pick

Cash considerations

January 18, 2017 NUGGETS get: HAWKS get:

PG Mo Williams

Cash considerations

Trade player exception