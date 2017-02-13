2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker
Find the details of every single trade around the league right here
Every season, the NBA trade deadline offers a chance for contenders to add the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is winning a title. Those in rebuild mode also have the opportunity to acquire draft picks to land key assets for the future.
This post will be your trade deadline catch-all for all the action heading up to the Feb. 23, 3 p.m. ET deadline. Below you'll find all of the transactions leading up to the buzzer.
NBA Trade Tracker:
|February 13, 2017
|CAVALIERS get:
|HORNETS get:
| 2017 second-round draft pick
| C Chris Andersen
Cash considerations
|February 12, 2017
|TRAIL BLAZERS get:
|NUGGETS get:
| C Jusuf Nurkic
Protected 2017 first-round draft pick
| C Mason Plumlee
2018 second-round draft pick
Cash considerations
|February 2, 2017
|HORNETS get:
|BUCKS get:
|C Miles Plumlee
| C Roy Hibbert
C Spencer Hawes
|January 18, 2017
|NUGGETS get:
|HAWKS get:
| PG Mo Williams
Cash considerations
|Trade player exception
|January 7, 2017
|CAVALIERS get:
|HAWKS get:
| SG Kyle Korver
| SG/SF Mike Dunleavy
PG Mo Williams
Protected first-round draft pick
Cash considerations
