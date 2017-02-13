2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

Every season, the NBA trade deadline offers a chance for contenders to add the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is winning a title. Those in rebuild mode also have the opportunity to acquire draft picks to land key assets for the future.

This post will be your trade deadline catch-all for all the action heading up to the Feb. 23, 3 p.m. ET deadline. Below you'll find all of the transactions leading up to the buzzer.

NBA Trade Tracker:

February 13, 2017 CAVALIERS get: HORNETS get: 2017 second-round draft pick

C Chris Andersen

Cash considerations



February 12, 2017 TRAIL BLAZERS get: NUGGETS get: C Jusuf Nurkic

Protected 2017 first-round draft pick C Mason Plumlee

2018 second-round draft pick

Cash considerations

February 2, 2017 HORNETS get: BUCKS get: C Miles Plumlee C Roy Hibbert

C Spencer Hawes

January 18, 2017 NUGGETS get: HAWKS get: PG Mo Williams

Cash considerations Trade player exception