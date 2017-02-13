2017 NBA Trade Deadline Tracker

Find the details of every single trade around the league right here

Every season, the NBA trade deadline offers a chance for contenders to add the final piece of the jigsaw puzzle that is winning a title. Those in rebuild mode also have the opportunity to acquire draft picks to land key assets for the future.

This post will be your trade deadline catch-all for all the action heading up to the Feb. 23, 3 p.m. ET deadline. Below you'll find all of the transactions leading up to the buzzer.

NBA Trade Tracker:

February 13, 2017
CAVALIERS get: HORNETS get:
2017 second-round draft pick
C Chris Andersen
Cash considerations
February 12, 2017
TRAIL BLAZERS get: NUGGETS get:
C Jusuf Nurkic
Protected 2017 first-round draft pick 		C Mason Plumlee
2018 second-round draft pick
Cash considerations
February 2, 2017
HORNETS get: BUCKS get:
C Miles Plumlee C Roy Hibbert
C Spencer Hawes
January 18, 2017
NUGGETS get: HAWKS get:
PG Mo Williams
Cash considerations 		Trade player exception
January 7, 2017
CAVALIERS get: HAWKS get:
SG Kyle Korver
SG/SF Mike Dunleavy
PG Mo Williams
Protected first-round draft pick
Cash considerations
Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories