2017 WNBA Mock Draft: Dallas Wings look to build quickly with three top-10 picks

Two more WNBA trades have shaken up the draft order and permutations of who gets drafted where. This time, it was the defending champion Los Angeles Sparks dealing two picks -- fourth overall and 23rd -- to the Dallas Wings for guard Odyssey Sims and the 11th selection. The deal gives Dallas picks Nos. 3, 4 and 10 in the upcoming draft, an attempt to re-enact Connecticut’s 2016 draft strategy. Meanwhile, a three-way deal announced Tuesday lands the No. 8 pick, once belonging to Indiana, in Connecticut. How will it play out? To the draft board!

1. San Antonio Stars -- Diamond DeShields, F, Tennessee

Fortunately, the news is good so far on DeShields after a frightening fall and concussion last week. As long as she passes baseline tests, according to Lady Vols reporter Maria Cornelius, she could play as soon as this week. And once back, as long as her development on both ends continues to reflect the conversion of her limitless tools into skills, it’ll be hard for the Stars to take anybody else.

2. Chicago Sky -- Kelsey Plum, G, Washington

Efficiency, thy name is Kelsey Plum. The all-time scoring mark in NCAA history is within sight. But Plum reiterated in a recent interview that her real goal isn’t the total, it’s finishing with a 50-40-90 season as she does so. She’s right that this kind of production is unprecedented. And it’s notable how conscious she is of it so early in her career.

3. Dallas Wings -- Alaina Coates, C, South Carolina

Despite a difficult game Sunday against Missouri, the consensus among WNBA talent evaluators seems to be that Coates will be the first big to go.

4. Dallas Wings -- Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State

Imagine opposing teams trying to slow down a Fred Williams offense coordinated by Skylar Diggins and Mitchell, neither of whom is uncomfortable facilitating or featuring as a primary scorer. It’s the kind of multifaceted attack that carries currency in the current evolution of the WNBA.

5. San Antonio Stars--Nia Coffey, F, Northwestern

Coffey is as steady as DeShields is tantalizing. The pair of wings should firm up the San Antonio offense while providing additional offensive support for the young Moriah Jefferson-Kayla McBride back court.

6. Washington Mystics -- Shatori Walker-Kimbrough, Maryland

Mike Thibault loves his 3-point shooters, having collected three of four league leaders in accuracy from last season. Accordingly, the Maryland all-time leader in 3s should fit in nicely with this Mystics rotation, while providing wing help to a defense that will need to improve.

7. Atlanta Dream -- Brittney Sykes, G, Syracuse

Another sign that Sykes is well beyond the knee injuries of earlier in her collegiate career -- three games with double-digit free throw attempts, including 17 trips to the line against North Carolina last week.

8. Connecticut Sun -- Alexis Jones, G, Baylor

Assuming the knee injury that knocked her out of Monday night’s victory over Texas is minor, Jones will be attractive to teams as the engine for second-most efficient offense in the country.

9. Chicago Sky -- Chantel Osahor, F, Washington

While her teammate at Washington, Plum, continues to make headlines, Osahor keeps on improving her unique skill set. She hits 3s at nearly 40 percent. She has collected 15 or more rebounds in six of her past 10 games, including one game with 20 and another with 30. And her assist percentage is a guard-like 21.1 percent.

10. Dallas Wings -- Bri Jones, C, Maryland

Jones just keeps scoring at the highest rate of efficiency in the country and pulling down rebounds in droves. Pokey Chatman will be glad to have her.

11. Los Angeles Sparks -- Evelyn Ahkator, C, Kentucky

Kentucky keeps rising -- into the top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament announced Monday night -- and Ahkator’s evolution is a big reason why.

12. Minnesota Lynx -- Tori Jankoska, G, Michigan State

Here’s what you need to know about Jankoska: On Sunday, her Spartans went into then-ranked Michigan’s Crisler Center, better than 12,000 watching. She led both teams in scoring, assists and blocked shots. The Spartans won going away. She truly does it all.