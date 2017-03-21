40-year-old Vince Carter throws down between-the-legs dunk like it's no big deal

Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA Tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!

Vince Carter won the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest in iconic fashion in his second year in the league. Seventeen years later, Carter is still in the NBA, and still making an impact, playing about 25 minutes a night, while averaging 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. Oh, and he’s shooting better than 37 percent from downtown. He’s even moved into the starting lineup since Chandler Parsons went down for the season with a torn meniscus, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Oh, right, the dunking thing. Yeah, Carter can still get up and throw it down with the best of them. Before Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans, Carter made that clear, finishing a between-the-legs slam on his first try to end his pregame warmup routine. And this was after swishing a half-court shot, by the way.

Just a casual between-the-legs dunk. Nbd.



COME ON, @mrvincecarter15! This is insane. pic.twitter.com/uQsNyVLTdl — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) March 21, 2017

After the kind of weak Slam Dunk Contest this year, it looks like next year’s edition could use a little extra Vinsanity.