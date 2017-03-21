40-year-old Vince Carter throws down between-the-legs dunk like it's no big deal
The NBA's oldest player can still get up and jam
Download the CBS Sports App today and get instant NCAA Tournament news and alerts, plus get the latest picks and upsets from SportsLine!
Vince Carter won the 2000 Slam Dunk Contest in iconic fashion in his second year in the league. Seventeen years later, Carter is still in the NBA, and still making an impact, playing about 25 minutes a night, while averaging 7.9 points, 3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. Oh, and he’s shooting better than 37 percent from downtown. He’s even moved into the starting lineup since Chandler Parsons went down for the season with a torn meniscus, and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Oh, right, the dunking thing. Yeah, Carter can still get up and throw it down with the best of them. Before Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans, Carter made that clear, finishing a between-the-legs slam on his first try to end his pregame warmup routine. And this was after swishing a half-court shot, by the way.
After the kind of weak Slam Dunk Contest this year, it looks like next year’s edition could use a little extra Vinsanity.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Marquese Chriss throws down a crazy slam
The Suns rookie sure can soar
-
SVG on player rest: 'Consider the fans'
Even in Orlando, Van Gundy never rested healthy players
-
LeBron James fires back at LaVar Ball
The Cavaliers star had some strong words for the outspoken father of UCLA's Lonzo Ball
-
Lakers to sign Nwaba to two-year deal
David Nwaba's amazing basketball journey continues
-
What to know about the rest controversy
What can be done to an impossible schedule to manage?
-
Former Bulls GM Jerry Krause dies at 77
The legendary but divisive figure was central to Bulls' success
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre