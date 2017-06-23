76ers got a new nickname during the NBA Draft courtesy of Joel Embiid: The FEDS
The FEDS are coming, and it's not just for your second round picks anymore
With the pick of Markelle Fultz, it finally feels like the 76ers' vision for what their team can be is coming together. Joel Embiid certainly appears to think so. With the core of Fultz, Embiid, Dario and Simmons, he's officially dubbed them "The FEDS." It's The Process's final form. If that core can stay healthy, it's time to think about winning some games in Philadelphia.
Embiid has been one of the most outspoken proponents of the 76ers' Process, devoting himself to promoting the team brand and becoming better. Although their means have been controversial, it's hard to argue with the ends. The FEDS are coming indeed. Although he never got to see the final product from his office, Sam Hinkie's contributions to this team have not gone unnoticed, and the 76ers are excited about their future. Again.
