A struggling Chandler Parsons resorts to desperate measures to help his shot

Always a fine shooter, Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons has just not been able to get into any kind of offensive groove this season. In fact, Parsons is shooting a career-low 34 percent and 25.8 percent from three.

And with his offensive slump seemingly never ending, Parsons has decided to directly correspond with the basketball itself in an effort to improve his shooting.

Dear basketball,



Please go in the hoop babe.



Best,

Chandler — Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) February 7, 2017

Parsons was a big free-agent signing for the Grizzlies in the summer yet he's had a very rough season so far. This is partly because he is still working his way back after having offseason knee surgery and then suffering a bone bruise in mid November. Injuries have definitely limited Parsons, and due to his recovery he is averaging a career-low 19 minutes a game in Memphis.

But you never know. Perhaps a desperate and begging plea like this could actually work for Parsons, especially since nothing else seems to be working for him.