Adam Silver hints at an NFL Red Zone-esque addition to NBA League Pass
NBA League Pass could be adding another wrinkle in the future
Always looking to improve the NBA experience, commissioner Adam Silver hinted Thursday about an interesting possible addition to League Pass.
Similar to NFL Red Zone, a channel devoted to covering games when teams are in scoring position, the league is planning on making the last five minutes of live games available to purchase via League Pass. It would be catered to fans on mobile devices as alerts for close games will be sent via the NBA app or social media. Fans who want to tune in would be able to stream the final five minutes by purchasing it through the NBA app.
From Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times:
"Certainly we're going from a place where it was one price for an entire season of games. Now just in the last two years, we've made single games available," Silver said of the NBA League Pass package. "But I think you're going to get to the point where somebody wants to watch the last five minutes of the game, and they go click, they'll pay a set price for five minutes as opposed to what they would pay for two hours of the game."
...
"I think you're going to hit the point where for example ... you're on a Twitter feed or you get an alert. I think there will be a lot more sophisticated alerts, and you'll see, 'I know Sue Bird, I like Sue Bird, Sue Bird's going for a record-setting game.' And then you're going to go click, and then you're going to get the game."
