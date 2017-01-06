Adam Silver hints at an NFL Red Zone-esque addition to NBA League Pass

Always looking to improve the NBA experience, commissioner Adam Silver hinted Thursday about an interesting possible addition to League Pass.

Similar to NFL Red Zone, a channel devoted to covering games when teams are in scoring position, the league is planning on making the last five minutes of live games available to purchase via League Pass. It would be catered to fans on mobile devices as alerts for close games will be sent via the NBA app or social media. Fans who want to tune in would be able to stream the final five minutes by purchasing it through the NBA app.

From Chuck Schilken of the Los Angeles Times: