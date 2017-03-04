Adam Silver: NBA All-Star Game will be 'reset' next year to be more competitive

Speaking at a panel at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that the All-Star Game will be different -- and more competitive -- next season. Silver referenced a phone call with Los Angeles Clippers star Chris Paul after this year’s 192-182 “game,” via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk:

“Chris said, ‘We need to fix this,’” Silver said while speaking on a panel with FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference. “There is kind of a groupthink notion out there that when you have general managers and coaches in essence saying, ‘Go easy, don’t forget this is just for fun.’ “I just think this is one where we just have to reset,” Silver continued. “Chris’ suggestion was let’s get back with maybe the same group we negotiated the collective bargaining -- Michael Jordan on the owners’ side, Jeanie Buss, Wyc Grousbeck, James Jones, Kyle Korver and LeBron [James] and others -- let’s all get back together and figure out a way to do this.” Silver and Paul tossed around potential ideas like having team captains select starters instead of fan balloting, or instituting a 4-point shot to enhance the All-Star Game. “It is an All-Star Game, and you are out there to have fun,” Silver said. “You hear people talking about 4-point shots, something that’s not about to happen in the NBA but maybe in an All-Star Game; maybe there’s a few spots on the floor where it is a 4-point shot, maybe there’s a half-court shot in the last minute that is 10 points. I don’t know. Maybe those are crazy ideas. “I encourage people [to email] Adam@NBA.com,” Silver added. “We will change it by next year. It shouldn’t be playoff intensity, but the guys should be playing.”

I think I speak for almost everybody who bothered watching this year’s game when I say thank goodness. All-Star Games have always been about entertainment, and nobody wants to get hurt diving into the crowd for a loose ball in any kind of exhibition game, but there used to be a bit more defense and intensity, especially in the fourth quarter.

After this year’s game, Utah Jazz swingman Gordon Hayward said, “You’re not really playing basketball too much,” via the Deseret News. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said the league “might as well just bring a couple dead bodies on the sidelines” to coach, adding that he’d like to see the game be more competitive but he’s not sure how to force the players to make it that way. On The Dan Patrick Show, TNT analyst and five-time All-Star Reggie Miller called it “an absolute joke and a mockery of the game.”

As the Washington Post’s Dan Steinberg pointed out, whining about the quality of basketball played in the All-Star Game is a time-honored tradition -- Willis Reed lamented the lack of fundamentals on display back in 1980. Now, though, the league has actually identified it as a problem and the commissioner has pledged to take steps to fix it quickly. If there are some incentives for players to take it somewhat seriously, it would make the product much, much better.