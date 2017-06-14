Dubs too dominant? Adam Silver says it's up to rest of NBA to catch up to Warriors

Adam Silver has been around the NBA for a long time. In his time as deputy commissioner under David Stern, and now the commissioner of the NBA, he's seen many great players come and go. Super teams have formed, championships have been won and the league has changed its entire identity during Silver's tenure.

Now that he runs the show, his opinion on what the league should do to thrive is incredibly important.

At the moment there is concern that the Warriors are a negative for the NBA. With so many great players on the same team in their prime it feels like Golden State is going to dominate the NBA for the next four to five years. However, Silver doesn't see that as a problem but rather a blessing.

He wants more teams like the Warriors.

"And yes, an incredible free agent was added to that squad," Silver said. "All the focus seems to be on, 'They're too good' as opposed to, 'What is it we should be doing to create more great teams in this league?' That's what my response is. "My answer is, let's create more great teams, rather than completely focus on one incredible team and whether that's seemingly unfair to the other team. I think it's the nature of competition. Ultimately, it's about raising the bar for all the teams in this league and celebrating excellence." via Washington Post

This is a mantra that Silver has been sticking with since the Warriors first signed Kevin Durant away from the Thunder. The commissioner believes in celebrating excellence and using Golden State as a way to raise the bar. The Warriors aren't going anywhere and the league will need to improve itself to challenge them.

Of course, that's what Silver wants and usually what the commissioner wants they will get, but there is one group that can stop him: the owners. The commissioner of the NBA works for the owners. If the league's owners don't like what the Warriors are doing then that could change his tune quickly, but for now he's going to continue using the Warriors' dominance as a means for promoting the league.