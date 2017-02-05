After ejection in OT loss to Kings, Steve Kerr says Warriors 'got what we deserved'

Despite getting a combined 61 points from the Splash Brothers, the Golden State Warriors lost for just the eighth time this season, falling in overtime 109-106 to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. The Warriors are now 0-3 in overtime games this season.

Although he is going to give Golden State the night off on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl, Warriors coach Steve Kerr wasn't thrilled with his team's performance. According to Kerr, who got ejected in the third quarter, the Warriors deserved to lose because of how they played.

Steve Kerr said he was "mad" about a lot of calls, but he "deserved" to get ejected and they "deserved" to lose pic.twitter.com/vKxNwGMWzR — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 5, 2017

"We got what we deserved," Kerr said. "Before I was tossed and after, that was one of the worst games we've played all season. I didn't even recognize our team out there tonight. That was not us."

While Kerr may sound a tad harsh, his assessment is quite accurate. Golden State shot 41.4 percent and just 34.1 percent from three. The Warriors turned the ball over 18 times which led to 20 Sacramento points. The Kings outrebounded the Warriors 46-40.

Perhaps most important, the Warriors recorded an uncharacteristically low 22 assists as a team. Golden State routinely gets 30-plus assists a game and the lack of ball movement was very frustrating for Kerr.

"Twenty-two assists in an overtime game," Kerr said." We had 38 the other night. The ball was humming. Tonight it just stuck. It kept sticking over and over again."

The good news for the Warriors is that it was just one game, and after all, Golden State still has the best record, the No. 1 offense and the second-best defense in the league. Plus the Warriors have plenty of time before their next game on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls to rekindle their past magic.