After rocky rookie season, Frank Kaminsky is showing his potential with the Hornets

The start of Frank Kaminsky's NBA career was not very auspicious to say the least.

Selected ninth overall by Charlotte in the 2015 NBA Draft, Kaminsky was a heavily debated selection as the Boston Celtics reportedly offered the Hornets six picks for that draft spot. The Celtics desperately wanted the pick so they could select Justise Winslow, who was picked next at 10th by the Miami Heat. But the Hornets were dead-set on picking Kaminsky and would not relent to Boston's over-the-top offer.

Not obtaining six picks just to draft Kaminsky represents some short-term thinking by the Hornets, especially since Charlotte is currently fighting for a low postseason spot in the East. Why not plan for the future instead of being a low to middling team in the East? Plus Kaminsky struggled as a rookie, had more downs than ups, looked slow and never truly got into any rhythm offensively.

But while his rookie season pales in comparison to others from his draft class, Kaminsky is showing in his second season that he could be a vital and reliable role player for the Hornets in the years to come. For Kaminsky, this is mainly due to his confidence in himself as a player and with his role on the team.

"There is an increased comfort," Kaminsky told CBS Sports. "I know my spot in the rotation as opposed to last year. I was kind of fighting for minutes, fighting to get into the rotation. So I know what to expect going into games now."

Playing in more of a consistent role, Kaminsky is averaging 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.4 minutes a game. And while those aren't elite numbers by any means, Kaminsky has been a solid rotational player for the Hornets and is making progress in his second year.

"He's still learning," Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker told CBS Sports. "He's still trying to adjust. It takes time to really get used to the league. I think he's adjusting well. He still has some ups and downs but it's only his second season."

Remember, the 7-foot Kaminsky played center when he starred at Wisconsin. As a member of the Hornets, he's now playing power forward and still going through a learning curve, especially since they envision him developing into a stretch four. This transition hasn't been that kind to Kaminsky at times. He struggled for large portions of his rookie season, looking lost and unsure of himself. However, he's well aware of his miscues and even acknowledges the pressure of being a lottery pick.

"There's definitely pressures," Kaminsky told CBS Sports. "I put more on myself then I think other people put on me. I've also been my own worst critic, so there's not really much that anyone else can say that I haven't thought myself.

"As a basketball player, sometimes you go out there and it's super easy. You feel like everything's going your way. And then sometimes you go out there and things aren't necessarily going your way. It's tough to get over sometimes but that's where the hard work comes in. I know what I'm capable of and I know what I worked on and what I can do. If it's not going my way, at some point I know I will be able to figure it out."

What Kaminsky's ceiling will be is still hard to ascertain, but there is reason for optimism. He's a skilled offensive player with good handles for a big man and can shoot the three. His defense is showing signs of improvement and Kaminsky has played quite well as of late.

Frank the Tank is starting to come around. USATSI

Starting in place of the injured Cody Zeller, Kaminsky has scored in double figures in Charlotte's last four games and led the team in scoring in a loss to the Warriors on Feb. 1 with a career-high 24 points. In Charlotte's three games in February, Kaminsky is averaging 17.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals in 29.4 minutes. He is shooting 41.3 percent and 36.8 percent from three on 6.3 attempts per game. This is, of course, a small sample size, but it points to how offensively skilled Kaminsky is and his overall potential.

Also important for the Hornets is Kaminsky's strong relationship with Walker, Charlotte's main star. Kaminsky appeared in Charlotte's All-Star campaign for Walker and is often involved in pick-and-roll situations with him as well. The two also spoke glowingly and jokingly when asked about each other. Just the mere mention of each other's name brought smiles to the faces of both Kaminsky and Walker. Kaminsky even joked that he may try to embarrass Walker during the All-Star Game. But jokes aside, Kaminsky especially benefits from playing with Walker because, as he put it, the Hornets All-Star guard makes everything easy for him. Perhaps surprisingly, Walker expressed a similar sentiment, saying he likes to get Kaminsky the ball and that the Hornets have confidence in the second-year big man.

"I try to get him involved a lot," Walker told CBS Sports. "We like to go to him a lot in the post. We have great trust with him."

But Kaminsky's shooting (which for the season is just 30.7 percent from three) needs to improve if he can truly be an impactful stretch four for the Hornets. Yet like Walker mentioned, Charlotte strongly believes in Kaminsky and coach Steve Clifford has faith in him.

"He's making steady progress," Clifford told CBS Sports. "He's a very good worker both in the weight room and on his individual game. I think he has the chance to be an exceptional player."

Kaminsky's improvement so far in his second season earned him a spot in the Rising Stars Challenge at All-Star weekend. And while the game itself is just an exhibition, Kaminsky said the recognition means a lot to him and his family. Plus being named a rising star puts Kaminsky in a special grouping of young talent, which, after his subpar rookie season, not many would've expected. But for Kaminsky, his development in his sophomore season is just part of his process of becoming the type of player that he knows he can be.

"I have a vision of where I want to be as a player in this league and what want I to accomplish," Kaminsky told CBS Sports. "I'm not going to stop trying until it happens. Whatever I have to do to become a successful player in this league, is what I'm going to do."