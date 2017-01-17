After two requests, Phil Jackson will reportedly meet with Carmelo Anthony

Phil Jackson is finally going to meet with "disgruntled star" Carmelo Anthony, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, who reported that Anthony has asked twice to talk to the New York Knicks president since Jackson's friend, Charley Rosen of FanRag Sports, wrote that Anthony has "outlived his usefulness in New York." The meeting is expected to happen in the next few days.

Phil Jackson might have a big decision to make soon regarding Carmelo Anthony. USATSI

On Sunday, Anthony didn't hide his frustration about Rosen's story. By repeatedly referring to Jackson and Rosen together as "that side," he implied that Rosen was speaking for Jackson.

"If they feel like my time in New York is over," Anthony said. "I guess that's a conversation we should have."

Shelburne also reported that the last time Jackson and Anthony attempted to clear the air after a controversy, the conversation "lasted just a few moments." This, of course, was after Jackson criticized Anthony in an appearance on CBS Sports Network's "We Need To Talk."

As CBS Sports' Matt Moore wrote, it's starting to seem like Jackson and Anthony would prefer not to work with each other. Neither one wants to leave New York, though, and Anthony's no-trade clause means this could become a standoff. It might already be a standoff.

In fairness to both, they have reasons to be resentful of each other. Due to Anthony's presence, Jackson has had to try to fast-track the Knicks to the playoffs rather than patiently rebuilding. Anthony, though, could easily find fault with the specific moves Jackson has made -- the forward is near the end of his prime, and he is playing on a team that doesn't cover up his defensive deficiencies or play him often enough at his best position.

And then there's the matter of playing style. In 2012, when Jackson was out of the league, he said in an HBO interview that Anthony had to pass the ball more and called the Knicks a "clumsy" team. Anthony, meanwhile, has never seemed like a big fan of Jackson's preferred triangle offense.

Perhaps this partnership was doomed from the start. If it's going to be salvaged, it should start with a direct, honest talk about how to fix what's ailing New York and where Anthony fits in. The Knicks, by the way, have lost 11 of 13 games.