After video of his poor defense goes viral, Sixers' Jahlil Okafor explains himself

Here are a few headlines from Wednesday:

This Horrendous Defense By Jahlil Okafor Is Truly Something To Behold (Deadspin)



Jahlil Okafor should probably try harder on defense next time (Ball Don’t Lie)



WATCH: Jahlil Okafor plays the worst defense ever (PhillyVoice)

Jahlil Okafor plays 12 seconds of the worst defense you’ve ever seen (SB Nation)



Watch Jahlil Okafor Play Absolutely Zero Defense In Embarrassing Sequence (NESN)

Unfortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers big man, that list is not even close to exhaustive. The following possession went mega-viral, and it did not paint a particularly pretty picture:

Okafor barely moved. He didn’t contest Goran Dragic’s shot, he didn’t box out Rodney McGruder and he just watched as Hassan Whiteside made a floater. For a guy who has a less than sterling defensive reputation, it was an easy example of how he needs to be quicker and more engaged.

On Friday, though, Okafor explained himself. He said he watched the video, then sat down with an assistant coach to talk about it. He admitted he was tired, but said he was attempting to follow the game plan, via CSN Philly’s Paul Hudrick:

“I know about the clip that everybody’s been talking about,” Okafor said after shootaround Friday. “The persona of me not caring defensively is false. I took it upon myself to talk to our defensive coach Lloyd Pierce to ask about that individual clip. He said that I did the defensive concepts and that was to retreat, retreat, retreat. “And I understand visually it looks bad. I was fatigued. I played the entire first quarter and I was tired. I’m not making excuses. ... I did do what I was supposed to do and that’s retreat. We had an amazing roller in Hassan Whiteside so my job was to not let [Dragic or Whiteside] behind me. Of course [McGruder] runs in to get the offensive rebound and I’m [accountable] for that, too. That’s my fault, supposedly. That’s what everyone’s trying to make it out to be. The coaches are happy with the way I’ve been improving and every day I continue to work.” … “That was the first time I played that many minutes to start off the game,” Okafor said. “My [playing time] has been pretty inconsistent. I played 10 minutes straight against the Miami Heat. That game in particular in the first quarter was a lot of up and down so I did feel tired in that first quarter.”

This doesn’t quite let Okafor off the hook, but it does address the headlines about him not trying. The problem is that, if that’s what trying looks like, there’s a serious issue. In today’s NBA, most big men are asked to cover lots of ground on defense. The Sixers are not asking Okafor to do that on this play; they are merely asking him to hang back and protect the rim. Rim protectors are expected to give multiple efforts when a possession dictates it, and Okafor either didn’t have the juice or was a step slow mentally.

Okafor is a conundrum because, offensively, he is extremely light on his feet for a center. He has advanced footwork, soft hands and an excellent understanding of positioning when he’s in the post. These traits, however, rarely show themselves on defense. He’s gotten a little better on that end this season, but if he does genuinely care about improving, then he should show more progress in the next couple of seasons.

