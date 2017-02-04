All-Star Jimmy Butler misses Bulls' Friday game against Rockets with heel injury
Butler was reportedly seen icing his injured heel Wednesday against OKC
Chicago Bulls guard Jimmy Butler didn't play Friday against the Houston Rockets after suffering a right heel contusion, ESPN's Nick Friedell reported.
Butler was reportedly seen wearing an ice pack to nurse his right foot during the Bulls' 128-100 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, although it is unclear when the injury took place.
It is a surprising scratch for the highly utilized and durable guard. Despite playing 36.6 minutes per game this season, Friday's game is just his third missed game this season, the first because of injury. He missed two games in January with flu-like symptoms.
Butler is averaging 24.6 points, 4.8 assists and 6.5 rebounds for the Bulls, who are 25-25.
