Allen Iverson campaigns to get Isaiah Thomas into All-Star game

Averaging a career-high 27.8 points (fifth in the NBA) and 6.4 assists, Isaiah Thomas has helped the Celtics become one of the top three teams in the East. But despite being in the midst of a career year, Thomas is not a shoo-in for the All-Star game.

From Kyrie Irving to Kyle Lowry to Kemba Walker, the East is stacked with a plethora of talented guards and Thomas isn't guaranteed to make the game. Thomas does, however, currently sit fourth among all guards in the fan vote and is within striking distance of Dwyane Wade, who is second on that list. But Thomas may have a secret weapon to help him garner more of the fan vote -- Allen Iverson.

Thomas has been friends with Iverson since last year's All-Star game and the two have regularly kept in touch via text messages. Iverson has even sent inspirational messages to Thomas, which has motivated the Celtics guard to some of his bigger performances. And now Iverson is doing his part to get Thomas into the All-Star game:

Fans please vote for my lil man IT str8 killa & watch the show NBA All-Star game! A photo posted by Allen Iverson (@theofficialai3) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

On one hand, it is pretty cool to see Iverson be so supportive of Thomas, a similar guard in stature that can score at will. It is also pretty hilarious that Iverson apparently asked Thomas for pictures of himself and then decided to just screen-shot their conversation.

But on the other hand, Iverson should've posted this screen shot to his Twitter account as Instagram has nothing to do with All-Star vote. If Iverson posted to Twitter, any retweets of his tweet would count as votes for Thomas. Perhaps Thomas will let him know that in a subsequent text.

Overall though, it seems like Iverson is doing what he can to help Thomas, which likely means a lot to the Celtics guard as he grew up being a fan of the now Hall of Fame guard.