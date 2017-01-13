Allen Iverson shows 'hood love' to Knicks' Derrick Rose, Kristaps Porzingis
Rose and Porzingis are big fans of The Answer
Allen Iverson may be retired but he is sticking close to the NBA, and players like Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis couldn't be more thrilled.
In New York City taking part in the first major press conference of Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league, Iverson decided to take in the Knicks' 104-89 victory over the Bulls on Thursday. And since he is Allen Iverson, everyone wanted to say hi to him. Like Porzingis, who Iverson told, "You're doing everything the right way. I love to see it."
Words of encouragement for @kporzee from @alleniverson! 🙌🏽 #ThisIsWhyWePlaypic.twitter.com/c7T1zqJwkd— NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2017
Rose also had a brief meeting with Iverson as the two former MVPs dapped each other up and exchange pleasantries. Or as Rose put it, Iverson showed him "hood love."
🌹 x The Answer. #NYKvsCHI#Knickspic.twitter.com/nYiWaEHXOZ— NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 13, 2017
From the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy:
"That was my first time ever meeting him like that. He's an icon. He was someone I looked up to ever since I was younger," Rose said. "He changed the game on and off the court. And one thing I learned from him is always be yourself."
The conversation was brief, however.
"That's hood love. A little hood love right there," Rose said. "You don't got to say much."
It seems unreal that Rose and Iverson, two dynamic guards that have similar styles of play, never met but all good things come to those who wait. And although their meeting was brief, for both Porzingis and Rose, their encounter with Iverson is likely one they will never forget.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
14 potential steals on NBA trade market
The trade deadline is Feb. 23, but the movement has already started
-
How Boston can play big trade hand
Do not rule out a Jimmy Butler or even DeMarcus Cousins heading to Boston
-
Spurs jokingly retire Bonner's shirt
In a 'fitting' tribute, the sharpshooting forward's former teammates retire his flannel sh...
-
Warriors roll Pistons
Stars shine as Dubs cruise in big win over Detroit
-
Rose, Knicks bounce back vs. Bulls
Two strong games for the star guard since returning from unexplained absence
-
Raja Bell confounded by D-Rose situation
Bell and Rip Hamilton are astounded by the Knicks' situation on the Crossover.
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre