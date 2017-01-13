Allen Iverson shows 'hood love' to Knicks' Derrick Rose, Kristaps Porzingis

Allen Iverson may be retired but he is sticking close to the NBA, and players like Derrick Rose and Kristaps Porzingis couldn't be more thrilled.

In New York City taking part in the first major press conference of Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league, Iverson decided to take in the Knicks' 104-89 victory over the Bulls on Thursday. And since he is Allen Iverson, everyone wanted to say hi to him. Like Porzingis, who Iverson told, "You're doing everything the right way. I love to see it."

Rose also had a brief meeting with Iverson as the two former MVPs dapped each other up and exchange pleasantries. Or as Rose put it, Iverson showed him "hood love."

From the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy:

"That was my first time ever meeting him like that. He's an icon. He was someone I looked up to ever since I was younger," Rose said. "He changed the game on and off the court. And one thing I learned from him is always be yourself." The conversation was brief, however. "That's hood love. A little hood love right there," Rose said. "You don't got to say much."

It seems unreal that Rose and Iverson, two dynamic guards that have similar styles of play, never met but all good things come to those who wait. And although their meeting was brief, for both Porzingis and Rose, their encounter with Iverson is likely one they will never forget.