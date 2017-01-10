Allen Iverson will reportedly coach in Ice Cube's BIG3 3-on-3 pro basketball league

Iverson's team will likely never practice

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, the man famous for his disdain of practice, is about to become a coach. Not for an NBA team, mind you. He will reportedly be a coach/player in Ice Cube's 3-on-3 summer league that will feature retired players.

From The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski:

Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson has committed to serve as a head coach/player in the new BIG3 three-on-three professional basketball league that's set to launch this summer, sources told The Vertical.

Iverson is not the only former player to be a coach in BIG3. Gary Payton will also be coaching. Aside from A.I. and Payton, Jermaine O'Neal, Kenyon Martin, Stephen Jackson and Jason Williams are among the other former NBA players who are involved in the league.

It remains to be seen what type of coach Iverson will actually be, but since this is more of an entertainment-based league, he will likely be there more to hype guys up and be a big draw for BIG3. Iverson may even play more than he coaches. But at least two things likely will be true about Iverson as a coach: He probably won't hold any practices and he won't be wearing a suit.

