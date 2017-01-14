An All-Star voting story: Joel Embiid trolls Hassan Whiteside
The Miami Heat center was complaining about 'gimmicky' campaigns
Hassan Whiteside is fed up with All-Star voting. He thinks he's getting snubbed, and he's tired of talking about it. From Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel:
"I really don't even want to talk about," Whiteside said as his media session ended after practice at the Bradley Center in preparation for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
...
"People are going to vote for who they like," Whiteside said. "It's more of a popularity thing. I mean, I can't really focus on that. I'm going to focus on coming out here and doing what's best for my team."
...
"It's more so a gimmick," Whiteside said. "I look at guys and they just do stuff to win the fans over, make jokes on Twitter to get people to vote for them. It ain't got nothing to do really with talent."
Hmm, making jokes on Twitter and winning fans over? Who has done things like that this season? Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, of course. I wonder if he saw Whiteside's comments.
Joel Embiid #NBAVotehttps://t.co/4dBXNZ2hUU— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 13, 2017
Oh. That answers that question. And look at his very next tweet:
Hassan Whiteside #NBAVotehttps://t.co/4dBXNZ2hUU— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 13, 2017
Huh. That actually has more retweets than the one where Embiid voted for himself. Seems counterproductive, but also hilarious. Let's hope he never stops tweeting.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
WATCH: Antetokounmpo's impossible dunk
The Greek Freak's latest, a double-pump-from-the-dotted-line job vs. Miami, defies belief
-
WATCH: Embiid does Triple H impression
Who is having more fun than Embiid this season?
-
Griffin says Cavs want another playmaker
The GM added that LeBron James and Kyrie Irving have too big a burden right now
-
Wade: Melo loves playing for Knicks
Wade says Melo wants to try to make the best of it in New York
-
Klay Thompson not worried about contract
Thompson may not be thinking about a new contract in 2018 but the Warriors should be
-
Thompson interrupts Curry's routine
Steph just had to laugh at Thompson's aloofness
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre