An All-Star voting story: Joel Embiid trolls Hassan Whiteside

Hassan Whiteside is fed up with All-Star voting. He thinks he's getting snubbed, and he's tired of talking about it. From Shandel Richardson of the South Florida Sun Sentinel:

"I really don't even want to talk about," Whiteside said as his media session ended after practice at the Bradley Center in preparation for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. ... "People are going to vote for who they like," Whiteside said. "It's more of a popularity thing. I mean, I can't really focus on that. I'm going to focus on coming out here and doing what's best for my team." ... "It's more so a gimmick," Whiteside said. "I look at guys and they just do stuff to win the fans over, make jokes on Twitter to get people to vote for them. It ain't got nothing to do really with talent."

Hmm, making jokes on Twitter and winning fans over? Who has done things like that this season? Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, of course. I wonder if he saw Whiteside's comments.

Oh. That answers that question. And look at his very next tweet:

Huh. That actually has more retweets than the one where Embiid voted for himself. Seems counterproductive, but also hilarious. Let's hope he never stops tweeting.