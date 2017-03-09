And now, an important update on Jose Calderon's Golden State Warriors legacy

Jose Calderon has had an eventful past couple of weeks. After he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, he agreed to sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, before Calderon could clear waivers, Kevin Durant went down injured, and the Warriors decided they wanted to sign Matt Barnes instead to sure up their wing depth -- which, you know, makes sense, from their perspective, but is still a bummer for Calderon.

The Spaniard, who has never won an NBA title, was just hours from joining one of the main contenders for the trophy. In a kind gesture to Calderon, the Warriors still officially signed the veteran guard before waiving him a few hours later. Thus, Calderon made about $415k for signing his name , which isn’t too bad of a consolation prize.

Calderon eventually hooked on with the Atlanta Hawks, who are set to take on the Toronto Raptors. Thankfully, Eric Koreen of The Athletic, was in town, and he caught up with Calderon, who told him some very important news. Apparently, the Warriors sent Calderon nine different jerseys.

This is an awesome tidbit. I love hearing little details like this about what happens when players move from team to team.

