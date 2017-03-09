And now, an important update on Jose Calderon's Golden State Warriors legacy
Calderon made about $415,000 and received nine Golden State jerseys just for spending two hours with the team
Jose Calderon has had an eventful past couple of weeks. After he was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, he agreed to sign a deal with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, before Calderon could clear waivers, Kevin Durant went down injured, and the Warriors decided they wanted to sign Matt Barnes instead to sure up their wing depth -- which, you know, makes sense, from their perspective, but is still a bummer for Calderon.
The Spaniard, who has never won an NBA title, was just hours from joining one of the main contenders for the trophy. In a kind gesture to Calderon, the Warriors still officially signed the veteran guard before waiving him a few hours later. Thus, Calderon made about $415k for signing his name , which isn’t too bad of a consolation prize.
Calderon eventually hooked on with the Atlanta Hawks, who are set to take on the Toronto Raptors. Thankfully, Eric Koreen of The Athletic, was in town, and he caught up with Calderon, who told him some very important news. Apparently, the Warriors sent Calderon nine different jerseys.
This is an awesome tidbit. I love hearing little details like this about what happens when players move from team to team.
And hey, if he never got a jersey, the team wouldn’t have anything to hang in the rafters a few years from now.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Dudley and Jennings each fined $35K
Heavy fines are the result of Tuesday night's incident in Phoenix
-
Rockets to sign D-League dunk champion
Houston will add another athletic wing in Troy Williams
-
Playoff Picture: Magic number, scenarios
Breaking down magic numbers and tiebreakers as teams jockey for position down the stretch
-
Cousins fined $50K for bad language
The star's rocky start in New Orleans continues
-
McCollum not happy with rescheduled game
The Blazers' guard apparently isn't excited about the rescheduled game
-
Thibodeau: Wolves have made quantum leap
Quietly, Karl-Anthony Towns and co. are playing extremely well
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre