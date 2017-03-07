Andrew Bogut injury: Larry Sanders among Cavs' replacement options

After letting Timofey Mozgov walk in free agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers have played this whole season without a second rim protector behind Tristan Thompson. They’ve had plenty of frontcourt talent -- when Kevin Love and Channing Frye share the court, no 4-5 duo shoots better -- but they have lacked versatility. While they could go small with LeBron James or Richard Jefferson playing power forward, they didn’t have a big, bruising center to set hard screens, rebound and defend the paint when that was needed.

Andrew Bogut, signed last week after the Dallas Mavericks bought him out, was supposed to change this. Bogut, 32, is one of the best and most physical defensive centers in the league when healthy, and he seemed like the perfect guy to give Cleveland a different look. He made his debut on Monday and, in absolutely awful news for him and the Cavs, he broke his leg less than a minute into his first stint .

Cleveland’s front office could decide to leave the roster as-is. Mozgov, after all, wasn’t a part of the rotation during last year’s playoffs. If the Cavs do decide to explore other options, though, here is a (purely speculative) list of possible options:

Larry Sanders

This is my favorite choice, and he met with the Cavaliers just a couple of weeks ago . If he can play like he did before he left in the NBA in the middle of the 2014-15 season, then he’s their best option and it’s not close. Sanders was one of the best shot-blockers in the league, and he had the quickness to defend smaller players on the perimeter, too. It’s unclear whether or not Cleveland will be interested in him and trust that he is indeed committed to resuming his career, but there’s nobody out there who has a higher ceiling.

Eric Moreland

The 6-foot-10 center spent training camp with the Cavs, and since then he’s been putting up excellent numbers -- 13.5 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 2.2 blocks, 56.7 percent shooting -- with their D-League affiliate, the Canton Charge. Moreland, who played in the D-League All-Star game, is not a big name, but his strengths align with Cleveland’s needs. (Other D-League options: Keith Benson, Edy Tavares.)

Jared Sullinger

The free agent played his college basketball at Ohio State, and he’s talking to teams as he looks “for a future home,” agent David Falk told the Miami Herald. He’s talented enough to be a rotation player, but he has struggled to control his weight. If he was definitely going to be fully healthy and in shape, then his past production might outweigh the fact he’s not a great fit. As it stands, he seems like a risky acquisition who wouldn’t necessarily help the Cavs on defense.

Anderson Varejao

This is the sentimental choice, but I’m not sure he has much left in the tank. Varejao, 34, spent his entire NBA career with Cleveland before being waived last season and signing with the Golden State Warriors. Before the Warriors released him this year, he had a few moments where he gave them some energy off the bench, but he just can’t move the way he used to defensively. He could sop up some minutes in the regular season, but I doubt the Cavs would use him in the playoffs.

Kendrick Perkins

It seems unlikely that he’d get any postseason run, either, but let’s not forget about James and Kyrie Irving lamenting Cleveland’s lack of an enforcer about a year ago. Players were reportedly upset that the front office let Perkins go after the 2014-15 season, even though he barely got on the court. Perkins has been out of the league since spending last year with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he wants to get back in.