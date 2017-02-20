Anthony Davis predictably pumped about Pelicans landing DeMarcus Cousins

February 10, 2017 will go down as one of the best days in Anthony Davis’ career.

Davis first set an All-Star game record by scoring 52 points in the West’s 192-182 victory over the East on Sunday. His record-breaking performance earned him All-Star MVP honors But Davis’ night became even more celebratory when it was reported the Pelicans had acquired All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.

“This is an unbelievable weekend,” Davis said via ESPN.com’s Jeff Goodman. “All-Star MVP and now getting Boogie. It doesn’t get better than this.”

Davis’ excitement is more than warranted. Adding Cousins, could potentially transform the Pelicans into championship contenders in the very near future. Plus, Cousins would allow Davis to play primarily at power forward, his preferred position.

It remains to be seen how good the Pelicans can be with the twin tower pairing of Cousins and Davis. But they are definitely much improved and with Davis and Cousins, the Pelicans have two of the best big men in the league and the potential to be a playoff team this season.