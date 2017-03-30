Anthony Davis' recent hot streak has reached Shaquille O'Neal levels

On Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Davis lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 121-118 victory, finishing with 30 points and 13 rebounds. It was an efficient performance from Davis, as he went 11-21 from the field, scoring eight of his baskets right at the rim.

Anthony Davis (30p/13r) & DeMarcus Cousins (29p/16r) combine for 59 points & 29 rebounds to lead @PelicansNBA over Dallas! #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/S9NPtzYESx — NBA (@NBA) March 30, 2017

In addition to just helping the Pelicans win, however, Davis’ impressive performance was also historic. After Wednesday night’s game, Davis has now scored at least 30 points and grabbed at least 13 rebounds in four straight games, becoming the first player to achieve that feat since Shaquille O’Neal back in 2000.

Anthony Davis is 1st player to have 30 pts and 13 reb in 4 straight games since Shaquille O’Neal in April 2000 (via @EliasSports). — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 30, 2017

Over the four games, Davis is putting up 32.5 points and 14.8 rebounds a night, while also chipping in 2.3 assists, 2 steals, and 1.5 blocks. He’s also been quite efficient, shooting 57.6 percent, while doing damage from all over the floor.

Davis’ shotchart over his impressive four-game stretch. NBA.com/Stats

The shocking amount of young big men that have blossomed these last few years -- Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid (when healthy), Kristaps Porzingis, Giannis Antetokounmpo -- along with the Pelicans’ struggles, has taken some of the attention away from Davis, but as this recent streak has reminded us, he’s still as talented as they come.