Anthony Davis' recent hot streak has reached Shaquille O'Neal levels

The Pelicans big man is putting up some ridiculous numbers

On Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Davis lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 121-118 victory, finishing with 30 points and 13 rebounds. It was an efficient performance from Davis, as he went 11-21 from the field, scoring eight of his baskets right at the rim. 

In addition to just helping the Pelicans win, however, Davis’ impressive performance was also historic. After Wednesday night’s game, Davis has now scored at least 30 points and grabbed at least 13 rebounds in four straight games, becoming the first player to achieve that feat since Shaquille O’Neal back in 2000. 

Over the four games, Davis is putting up 32.5 points and 14.8 rebounds a night, while also chipping in 2.3 assists, 2 steals, and 1.5 blocks. He’s also been quite efficient, shooting 57.6 percent, while doing damage from all over the floor. 

screen-shot-2017-03-30-at-11-35-05-am.png
Davis’ shotchart over his impressive four-game stretch. NBA.com/Stats

The shocking amount of young big men that have blossomed these last few years -- Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid (when healthy), Kristaps Porzingis, Giannis Antetokounmpo -- along with the Pelicans’ struggles, has taken some of the attention away from Davis, but as this recent streak has reminded us, he’s still as talented as they come. 

