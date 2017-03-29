As MVP race tightens, Rockets' James Harden adds NBA history to resume
The Rockets guard continues his impressive season with his 20th triple-double and an NBA record
James Harden has been an absolute machine this season, averaging 29.4 points, 11.3 assists and 8 rebounds entering the Houston Rockets’ Tuesday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Along with being just two rebounds per game short of averaging a triple-double, Harden was also leading the league in assists and ranked second in scoring.
Tuesday night, his prowess in those two categories helped him make NBA history, as he became the first player ever to score and assist on 2,000 points in the same season.
In addition, Harden picked up his 20th triple-double of the season before the end of the third quarter, adding to his career-high in that category. For as much history as Russell Westbrook has been making this season, Harden is right there with him, with a few triple-double marks of his own , and now this historic achievement. In the extremely close MVP race, this is yet another positive mark for Harden that is sure to stick in voters’ minds.
Unfortunately for the Rockets, Harden’s triple-double wasn’t enough, as the Warriors won 113-106 despite 24 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds from The Beard.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Durant update expected Wednesday
We'll soon know the latest on the superstar's status
-
Hawks coach: Millsap making progress
Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said he's 'upbeat' about his injured All-Star's progress toward...
-
Harden on MVP race: 82 games matter
The Rockets guard figures to be one of the favorites to take home the MVP Award
-
Celtics jump Cavs for first in East
Projections, expectations, schedule analysis and more for the race to 16 squads.
-
Lakers season review
Where they go from here will be interesting
-
Hornacek: Knicks need better defenders
The Knicks have the 25th-ranked defense in the NBA
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre