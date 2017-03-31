As NBA playoffs approach, the surprising Heat keep raising expectations

It looked like the Miami Heat’s season was over before it started. Six months ago, president Pat Riley announced at media day that Chris Bosh’s career with the Miami Heat was over due to health concerns. With the organization still reeling from its breakup with Dwyane Wade , Riley told reporters that the team was rebuilding, not tweaking or retooling.

The questions were obvious and immediate: Were the Heat committed to building around guard Goran Dragic and center Hassan Whiteside ? Did they think they could lure a big-name free agent in the summer of 2017? Would they consider blowing up the roster and tanking the season?

The argument that Riley should hit the reset button seemed persuasive, especially when promising second-year forward Justise Winslow underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in January. ESPN’s Zach Lowe said on a podcast that “literally no one,” including Whiteside, was untouchable in trade talks. Banged up at the end of a six-game road trip in mid-January, Miami’s 11-30 record bested only the lowly Brooklyn Nets .

You already know what happened next: perhaps the most unlikely 13-game winning streak in NBA history, plus a complete reconsideration of where the franchise stands. The Heat made no moves at the trade deadline, and with seven games left in the season, they are one game below .500, tied for seventh in the Eastern Conference and two games out of the fifth spot. This has been mystifying to even those who were most responsible.

“I never imagined we could do that,” Dragic said. “I still had that in my mind that we can be a good team as long as we’re healthy. But of course, this kind of turnaround? I didn’t imagine that it was gonna be like that.”

Goran Dragic and the Heat are enjoying every moment of this turnaround. USATSI

Dragic didn’t sign up for a rebuilding project. When he inked a five-year contract in the summer of 2015, he expected to play with veterans Wade, Bosh and Luol Deng . Now at 30 he’s the oldest one in the locker room aside from Heat lifer Udonis Haslem , trying to lead a team that started from scratch in September. He wasn’t sure what to expect coming into the season, but he was optimistic about the fact that Miami had players who could play multiple positions.

As losses piled up, Dragic had to answer questions about his commitment to the organization. He kept insisting that he didn’t want to run from this new challenge, even when the results weren’t there. Now, he is being rewarded.

“It was kind of devastating because we were losing a lot of games,” Dragic said. “But then when we switch and we start winning, then you’re like hyped and you’re like, OK, this is going exactly how we imagined at the beginning of the season. I mean, it’s awesome.”

Dragic’s per-game stats -- 20.1 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds -- are almost identical to the 2013-14 season when he made All-NBA Third Team as a member of the Phoenix Suns . He is unquestionably the Heat’s top playmaker, and his usage rate has never been higher. Unlike those Suns, Miami isn’t destroying teams on the fast break -- it ranks 20th in pace -- but it is similar in that the team is all about aggressiveness and quick decision-making. The Heat are eighth in the league in average speed, per NBA.com, which has a lot to do with Dragic.

“In Phoenix, that was really my style -- uptempo game,” Dragic said. “Now I feel like I’ve evolved my game a little bit further. We’re not an uptempo team, but we’re kind of an in-between -- we can play fast, we can play slow. That helped me to grow as a player. I feel like I have a lot of different weapons now than a few years back. I can shoot midrange now, I can go to the hoop, I can shoot 3s. Kind of an in-between game that maybe before I didn’t have.”

Dion Waiters hit a cold-blooded game-winner against the Golden State Warriors during their remarkable streak, and Dragic said that January victory boosted their confidence. Their win in Cleveland a few weeks ago didn’t hurt, either. Clinching a playoff spot would “mean a lot,” Dragic said, but he added that it will not satisfy them -- they now think they can beat anybody. Considering where they came from, there is no better story in the league.

“Everybody was counting us out -- oh, we’re going to win 16, I don’t know, 18 games,” Dragic said. “Most of the players, they bounce around, they play for a lot of teams. And we finally feel like that most of those players, they found a home here in Miami.”

On Tuesday, James Johnson received a pass a few feet behind the 3-point line and saw an opportunity. His defender, Detroit Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope , was out of position. Miami’s 6-foot-9 jack-of-all-trades drove, and, with no shot-blocker near the basket, he took off from the dotted line. Marcus Morris feebly tried to draw a charge, and Johnson threw the ball through the net. It was so vicious that, on the Heat bench, guard Wayne Ellington hugged center Willie Reed , eyes bulging as if he had witnessed an actual crime take place on the court.

Johnson has always been capable of inspiring awe. In December 2014 as a member of the Toronto Raptors , he drove baseline and tomahawked over Pistons center Andre Drummond in the same arena. His post-dunk quote -- “I cocked that joint back and banged on him” -- will never be forgotten in Toronto. This version of Johnson, though, is making jaws drop much more regularly.

Almost 40 pounds lighter than he was when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with Miami last summer, Johnson is one of many Heat players having career seasons. He is shooting 3-pointers more frequently (3.3 attempts per game) and with more accuracy (34.2 percent shooting) than he did at any of his other stops, and he is encouraged to push the ball in transition when he pulls down rebounds. Sometimes he runs pick-and-rolls while ostensibly playing center. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra has talked about positionless basketball for years, and now his team’s defensive versatility (it is fifth in the NBA in defensive rating) and relentless, attacking mentality are making up for its relative lack of star power.

Johnson accepted the challenge when Heat trainers told him he had to transform his body. He liked it when players called each other out in practices. It didn’t take long for him to become a champion of Miami’s renowned culture, though he doesn’t think the secret sauce is complicated.

“It’s just honesty,” Johnson said. “It’s honesty and being vulnerable enough to get told the truth about yourself without taking offense to it or getting depressed about it or however else you might feel if someone told you the honest truth that was not good. Here, you learn how to handle the truth.”

Johnson pointed to Reed taking on increased offensive responsibility as the season has gone on. He remembered how rookie forward Okaro White “busted his ass in training camp” and then got cut before the regular season started, eventually earning a two-year deal after two 10-day contracts. He said the locker room is full of guys who “really love each other and really go to war with one another.” Nine of them have experience in the D-League. Four were second-round picks. Five were undrafted.

Spoelstra knew that the Heat were taking chances on unproven players, but said they “looked at their resumés and we saw great persistence, character, grit -- just to be able to get where they were, they had to overcome a lot.” That might sound like spin, but Dragic said it has been “something special” to hear them all talk about the winding roads they took to Miami. When it looked like the season was slipping away, Johnson noticed that his teammates, many of them just trying to stay in the league, never stopped going to the gym for extra work on off-days. That didn’t change when their fortunes flipped, either.

“Everybody here is a grinder,” Johnson said. “Everybody here is from the jungle. They want it. We got it out the mud and they’re not going to let it go. They know how hard it was to get here and we’re working harder to stay.”