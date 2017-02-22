As NBA trade deadline heats up, Knicks' Carmelo Anthony is keeping cool

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony wants you to know he’s not worried. He’s chill. Mellow, even. After Knicks practice on Wednesday, he told reporters that no one has called him or his representatives about a potential deal. The trade deadline is on Thursday.

From the New York Daily News’ Daniel Popper:

“I haven’t heard anything. I haven’t seen anything other than what’s on social media,” Anthony said after practice. “Nobody has reached out to me. Nobody has called me. Nobody has called my team. That’s why I’m not too concerned about it.” “I’m relaxed. I don’t know how much more I can be relaxed than what I am right now,” Anthony continued. “Even though it is a strenuous situation, it can be fatiguing at times mentally and emotionally, but I’m relaxed. I’m in a Melo state of mind right now.” … “I think both parties are very much understanding of each other — myself and the front office,” Anthony said. “I think they know and understand how I feel and what I’m thinking, and I think I know what they’re thinking. I try to figure that out. But those guys understand and know how I’m feeling, what’s on my mind, and what I would like to see happen.”

Despite all of the drama this season, all signs point to Anthony staying in New York for now . He has never said that he wants out, and he has never indicated privately or publicly that he’d be willing to waive his no-trade clause. Knicks president Phil Jackson might not particularly want him around, but that doesn’t matter.

If Anthony was going to be traded, New York would need to find an acceptable deal -- not the easiest task! -- then present it to him, then get his approval. All of this would have to happen before 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. This isn’t impossible, but it’s extremely unlikely. And since Anthony controls his own destiny, he’s one of the few players in the league who has no real reason to stress out right now.