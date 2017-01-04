As trade rumors swirl, Paul Millsap opens up about his future with the Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly taking calls about three-time All-Star forward Paul Millsap, and this news was not much of a surprise to anybody. The Hawks have been inconsistent this season, and they're at risk of losing Millsap for nothing in free agency in July. As they try to build a team that can challenge the Eastern Conference's elite in the next few seasons, they're going to have to make difficult decisions about the 32-year-old Millsap and the 35-year-old Kyle Korver, who could also walk in the summer.

Millsap, however, told reporters Tuesday that he wants to stay where he is. From the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chris Vivlamore:

"Rumors are rumors," Millsap said Tuesday before the Hawks departed for a four-game road trip. "I think we know that. Been down this road before. I think we talked at the beginning of the year that it wasn't going to be the first or the last time. It is what it is. Whatever happens, I think everybody knows where my heart is and where I want to be. But we'll see what happens. The only thing I can worry about and I can do is to go out there and play my butt off every night and try to get wins for this team." And his heart would be here? "That would be here, yes," he said. ... "I'm human," Millsap said. "You don't want to hear things like that. With that being said, I'm also a professional. I've been around the league for a while. I know the business of the league. Some stuff, like my mom said, you let it roll off your back like water on a duck's back. You keep moving on."

Paul Millsap isn't thrilled to hear his name in trade rumors. USATSI

