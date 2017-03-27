As Warriors hit playoff gear, their toughest schedule stretch sans Kevin Durant awaits

The Golden State Warriors look just about unbeatable again. They haven’t played against elite competition in the last two weeks, but they’ve annihilated their opponents like superteams are supposed to. Since their ridiculous, all-over-the-map road trip ended with a blowout loss in San Antonio that became part of a national panic about rest in the NBA, they’ve won seven straight games with a net rating of plus-20.8 points per 100 possessions. In that stretch, the Splash Brothers have caught fire and the Warriors’ defense has been the best in the league by a healthy margin.

In fact, since Kevin Durant’s injury on Feb. 28, Golden State has had the second-best defense in the NBA and the second-best net rating. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers haven’t been able to stop anybody, losing their grip on the top spot in the East. Luckily, Tyronn Lue says he has a secret fix for the Cavs’ defense. So not to worry, Cleveland.

Meanwhile, with just eight games left in the regular season, the Warriors are sitting pretty. They look like the best team in basketball despite the fact that they had to replace Durant with Matt Barnes. As of Monday, they have a 2.5-game lead on the Spurs for first place and they don’t have to answer questions about slumps anymore.

A serious challenge, however, is around the corner. All this good mojo could disappear quickly if Golden State stumbles as the schedule toughens up. This week they’ll face their two most likely conference finals opponents, plus a Washington Wizards team that just walloped the Cavs. Even with Durant out, it could be a pretty telling stretch as the playoffs near.

GAMES THIS WEEK

Tuesday, 8 p.m. ET: at Houston Rockets (NBA TV)

Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET: at San Antonio Spurs (ESPN)

Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET: vs. Houston Rockets (ESPN)

Sunday, 8 p.m. ET: vs. Washington Wizards (NBA League Pass)

KEEP AN EYE ON ...

Can this unbelievable defense hold up?

When Durant got hurt, there was a (reasonable) school of thought that Golden State would feel his absence on defense even more than on offense. He had been playing the best defense of his career, and his versatility and shot-blocking helped the Warriors make up for the fact that they no longer have a traditional rim protector like Andrew Bogut on the roster. It seemed like they might struggle without him, even with Green being the frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year.

Clearly, this hasn’t happened. Green has strengthened his DPOY case, and Golden State has been locked in. In the next week, though, Golden State’s defense is going to have to do its most difficult work in a while. It’s not just about shutting down James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and John Wall; it’s about not letting these offenses create easy shots and open 3-pointers. Not easy.

The Iguodalaissance

I hesitate to even call this a re-emergence for Andre Iguodala because he has never stopped coming up big when the Warriors have needed him to. He has been particularly impressive lately, though, and, after the 106-94 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, Steve Kerr compared him to Scottie Pippen, described him as “brilliant” and called him their best player over the last few weeks.

I mentioned this last week, too: Iguodala has a sense for what he has to do for Golden State to be successful at different times, and he fills whatever role is necessary. Most often, it’s about locking down opposing stars. On offense, sometimes it’s about settling everybody down; other times, it’s about pushing the pace. No one expects him to score 20 points like he did against Memphis consistently, but as long as he’s out there making great decisions and looking as athletic as he has recently, he’s one of the Warriors’ most valuable players.

Rotation changes

Zaza Pachulia has been starting at center, but in the last five games he hasn’t crossed the 20-minute mark. JaVale McGee played just five minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies and is being used situationally rather than as Pachulia’s backup. Patrick McCaw’s playing time has started to decrease, too. Everybody knows Kerr wants to keep everybody on the roster engaged and ready to play, but the “strength in numbers” stuff might have to take a backseat as he figures out who will and won’t be a part of Golden State’s playoff rotation. Given the quality of opponents this week, there should be some clues here.

BIGGEST ONE-ON-ONE MATCHUP

Klay Thompson vs. Harden: Aside from the Sacramento game on Friday, Thompson has been lights out during this winning streak. Harden, however, is on another level. March has been The Beard’s best month of the season -- he scored 38 or more points in five of six games before his modest 22-point performance on Sunday, and he’s still leading the league in assists, too. He’s the toughest cover in the NBA right now, so Thompson will have his hands full.