Baron Davis made DeAndre Jordan buy him lattes just to throw them away

DeAndre Jordan is an All-Star, and long removed from the days of being a lowly rookie. But on Tuesday in the Players Tribune, Jordan reminisced about his days as a youngster playing with Baron Davis and Marcus Camby -- specifically the errands the veterans would make him run.

According to Jordan, Camby was a much better boss than Davis.

The point guard would send Jordan for vanilla soy chai lattes, only to leave them untouched or immediately throw them away.

The first time, I actually texted myself “vanilla chai latte don’t forget the soy” so I wouldn’t get the order wrong. I came back, feeling kind of proud, like an intern on my first day or something. But when I handed him the drink, Baron took one sip, looked up at me, and dropped it into the trash can. And he just walked away. I always wondered what would’ve happened if I had brought back the wrong order. Baron would call me every few days. Same conversation. Same order. Some days he would drink the whole thing, but other days, I’d walk by his locker and the cup would just be sitting on the shelf, still completely full. I could tell that he hadn’t touched it because the little stopper thing would still be in it.

Which, come on, that’s just wasteful, Baron.

Jordan’s face when Baron Davis threw his lattes away in front of him. USATSI

But when Camby sent Jordan out for donuts, not only would his fellow big man actually eat the donuts, but he let Jordan keep the change on the $100 bill he sent for payment.

Marcus loved those donuts. He would call me up at all hours. He’d hand me a $100 bill, and when I came back with three donuts -- always three, always raspberry -- he’d let me keep the change. It was a much better gig than the latte thing.

Three donuts is what, five bucks? Maybe $10 if you’re going to some fancy L.A. bakery? Even with the money NBA players make 90 bucks seems like a good deal for running out to buy a few donuts.

Actually that sounds like a side business I’d like to get involved with. If anyone out there would like to give me $100 to buy a few donuts and then let me keep the change please let me know.