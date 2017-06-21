Blake Griffin, Isaiah Thomas fuel free agency rumors through Instagram follows
The Griffin-to-Boston talk got a huge boost from social media on Wednesday
NBA Twitter is full of people who love to overreact, so it was no surprise that a simple exchange of Instagram follows between Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas and Clippers forward Blake Griffin had social media trying to connect the dots on Wednesday.
Thomas, no stranger to sending cryptic tweets to mess with suspicious fans, generated a small fire storm by following Griffin on Instagram.
Griffin later returned the favor by following Thomas as well.
Players follow each other on social media all the time, but the timing of this one sent fans into a frenzy of speculation.
Boston has long been rumored as a possible destination for Griffin, who can terminate his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Just last week, Thomas pulled a similar move by following Gordon Hayward, who the Celtics have also been linked to.
Whether or not Hayward or Griffin ends up on the Celtics, one thing's for sure: Isaiah Thomas sure knows how to stir the pot when it comes to social media.
