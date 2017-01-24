Blake Griffin 'likely' back for Clippers Tuesday, just in time for tough stretch

The Clippers got a big win Monday on the road against the Hawks despite missing two of their superstar players. But an even bigger boost to their season might come Tuesday vs. the Sixers.

Doc Rivers said Monday that Blake Griffin will "likely" make his return from injury following knee surgery last month.

After making an "alternate fact" joke, Doc tells the truth and says Blake Griffin most likely will play Tues in Philly — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 23, 2017

It's a big gain for the Clippers at a big time. Their schedule is rough through the All-Star break, and they're going to need Griffin to not only play, but carry them in a lot of these games coming up, even with an improved bench led by Austin Rivers and Raymond Felton. (File that under "sentences I never thought I'd type.")

Griffin averaged 21.2 points and 8.8 rebounds on 48 percent shooting before requiring knee surgery in December. The Clippers face the Warriors twice in the next nine days.