Blake Griffin to wear shoes designed by young leukemia patient in Clippers game

The custom Jordan shoes will be auctioned off for charity

On Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin will wear Jordan shoes designed by Justice Griffith, an 11-year-old leukemia patient at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. After the game, the shoes will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to the hospital. 

Here’s a short video of Griffin discussing this with Rachel Nichols, via the Clippers’ website and blakekickscancer.com

You can bid on the shoes here. You can donate to CHLA here, with the Clippers pledging to match donations up to $25,000.

CBS Sports Writer

James Herbert is somewhat fond of basketball, feature writing and understatements. A former season-ticket holder for the expansion Toronto Raptors, Herbert does not think the NBA was better back in the... Full Bio

