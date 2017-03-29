Blake Griffin to wear shoes designed by young leukemia patient in Clippers game

On Wednesday against the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin will wear Jordan shoes designed by Justice Griffith, an 11-year-old leukemia patient at the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles. After the game, the shoes will be auctioned off and the proceeds will go to the hospital.

Here’s a short video of Griffin discussing this with Rachel Nichols, via the Clippers’ website and blakekickscancer.com:

You can bid on the shoes here. You can donate to CHLA here, with the Clippers pledging to match donations up to $25,000.