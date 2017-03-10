Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic does something we haven't seen since Charles Barkley

The Blazers' new addition continues to impress

Jusuf Nurkic has always had plenty of talent, and early in his tenure in Portland he’s making sure the world knows it. The Bosnian big man has been mighty impressive since coming over from the Denver Nuggets, especially during the Blazers’ current four-game winning streak, during which he is putting up 17.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1.7 blocks a night. 

Thursday night, however, was Nurkic’s coming-out party. He put together a performance the likes of which we haven’t seen since Charles Barkley was in the league. Nurkic flirted with a quadruple-double, finishing with 28 points, 20 rebounds, 8 assists, and 6 blocks in the Blazers’ 114-108 victory over the Sixers. 

In doing so, Nurkic became the first player since Barkley in 1986 to have 28-plus points, 20-plus rebounds, 8-plus assists and 6-plus blocks. 

With two steals as well, Nurkic also led the Blazers in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. Not bad, not bad at all. It was definitely a performance worth reliving, and you can do so below thanks to the NBA.

It’s safe to say this trade is working out well so far for Portland. 

