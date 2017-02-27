Boogie down: Russell Westbrook dunks all over DeMarcus Cousins

Russell Westbrook recorded his 29th triple-double of the season on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, finishing with 41 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 118-110 win. The best microcosm of the game came with less than three minutes to go in the fourth quarter, with Westbrook blowing by Jrue Holiday and exploding to the rim for a dunk. DeMarcus Cousins tried to contest the shot, and it was a big mistake.

My favorite part of the play is Thunder center Steven Adams screening his own man, Anthony Davis. You can do that when you know that your point guard can get in the paint whenever he wants.

Cousins’ foul, by the way, was his sixth. He left the game with 31 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, going 8 for 15 and making all 15 of his free-throw attempts. He and Davis played well individually, but the Pelicans are now 0-3 since the blockbuster trade that brought him to New Orleans.