Bradley Beal sick of fans in Washington cheering for Lakers: 'That's terrible'

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal was not pleased about the purple-and-gold gobs of screaming Los Angeles Lakers fans at the Verizon Center on Thursday. After the Wizards' 116-108 victory over the Lakers, Beal -- who has gone out of his way to praise Washington fans throughout the team's 16-game home winning streak -- said it felt like an away game, via the Washington Post's Candace Buckner. Wizards All-Star guard John Wall, meanwhile, was more diplomatic.

When asked if John Wall's fourth-quarter takeover (16 points, including eight straight) was spurred by opposing fans who loudly cheered on their Lakers, Beal did not hold back. "I'm sick of that, too," Beal said. "That's terrible. I feel like we were on the road today." ... "We couldn't do it without our fans, they've been amazing for us," Wall said. "We're coming out and understanding that if you want to be a playoff team, you want to go far, you've got to take home court and that's something we're doing." Wall admitted he wasn't pleased with the presence of Lakers fans -- "No, I wasn't" -- but understood why the franchise still attracts so many fans. "Our fans were still here, you heard some boos when they were doing that," Wall said. "But you know, the Lakers are a big-time organization that have won a lot of championships. They have a fan base kind of like the Celtics. They have one of those fan bases, one of those legendary teams, so we understand it. We dealt with it before when Kobe was playing but I'm glad that we have a winning streak here. Our fans have been amazing and they cheer for us when they needed us the most."

Wall also said that "hearing the crowd get up and make big Laker chants" ... "kind of just made me mad," which led to him scoring eight clutch points in about a minute and a half and giving the Wizards a win. There were fans cheering when he missed a free throw, so it's hard to blame him -- or Beal -- for being upset.

To some degree, this is what happens all over the place for the Lakers. Their fans are everywhere, and they show up even when their team is performing poorly. This just stood out because of their volume, combined with the fact that Washington had been so dominant at home lately. It's been noticeable that, despite being on this crazy streak, the Verizon Center is still not selling out. At least it helped spark Wall on a night where there the Wizards didn't have much energy until late in the game.