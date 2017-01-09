Brandon Jennings disappointed with Knicks season: We must find way to play better

The New York Knicks have lost seven of eight games and have fallen to 11th in the Eastern Conference. Worse, guard Brandon Jennings told reporters on Sunday that, even when they were above .500, he never thought they were playing well.

From the New York Post's Marc Berman:

"We have to find a way to get in a rhythm and be more consistent, including myself," Jennings said late Saturday night after getting into a skirmish with Indiana's Joe Young with 21 seconds left that led to a dual ejection. "I've been playing like s-t: a couple of times some good games, but the next time, 'Where am I?' I have to find a way to bring energy every game." ... "Honestly, I don't think we've played well at all this year," Jennings said. "I don't know if you're watching it. We're winning games because of our talent. Basketball-wise, I don't think we're playing basketball like we should. Maybe two games here and there. [We're] not playing like I feel the Knicks should be playing."... "A lot of us, we've been in league for a long time and playing a long time," Jennings said. "We're 37 games in now. How many times are we going to keep saying that? 'New faces. New coaches.' We got to, all of us including myself, we have to find a way to start getting it done."

Aside from the continued excellence of second-year big man Kristaps Porzingis, the Knicks' only real bright spot lately was third-string point guard Ron Baker leading them to a come-from-behind victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The fact that New York coach Jeff Hornacek had to turn to Baker, though, was not exactly a good reflection on Jennings and starting point guard Derrick Rose.

I can find no faults with Jennings' assessment of the team, other than perhaps his belief that this roster "should" be playing better. The Knicks have been an awful defensive team all season, propped up in the standings by some great (and unsustainable) offensive performances. They could certainly be more cohesive, but Hornacek might have been right when he said that they might not have the talent to be decent defensively.

The good news for New York: Despite being 21st in the NBA in net rating, it is only 1.5 games out of eighth place. If the goal is simply making the playoffs, then it's not necessarily panic time. Should the Knicks lose their next two games against the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers, however, they will reach a new low.