Brian Scalabrine highlights new additions to Ice Cube's BIG3 league draft player pool

A few months ago, rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube announced the formation of a new 3-on-3 basketball league featuring former NBA players that will start play this summer. With the likes of Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Jason Williams and Stephen Jackson already committed, the league certainly looks like it will be quite entertaining.

Today, the latest additions to the draft player pool were announced, and it appears a fan favorite will be returning to the court this summer.

“The BIG3, the highly anticipated 3-on-3 professional basketball league, announced today Josh Childress, Reggie Evans, Larry Hughes, Ivan Johnson and Brian Scalabrine as the latest signings to its Draft player pool.”

Brian Scalabrine will swap out his suit for a jersey this summer. USATSI

That’s right, Brian Scalabrine is returning to the court. Now an analyst with the Boston Celtics, Scalabrine was beloved throughout his 11-year career that included winning the title in 2008 with the Celtics. This summer, fans will once again have a chance to cheer on the “White Mamba.”

It will be neat as well to see Josh Childress again, who looked promising early in his NBA career with the Hawks before pursuing a big-money contract overseas in Greece, and has since bounced around from the Phoenix Suns, to the Sydney Kings in Australia, and now plays in Japan.

And, of course, there’s Ivan Johnson, who, like Scalabrine, has a cult-like following among a small group of basketball scribes. Johnson is perhaps most well known for infamously being banned from playing in the Philippines (it was later reduced to a one-year suspension), and now plies his trade in Lebanon.

In April, the BIG3 will hold a combine for these players, and the rest of the draft pool, with the eight-team draft taking place afterward.