Brooklyn Nets to honor The Notorious B.I.G. with 'Biggie Night' against Knicks
If you don't know, now you know
When you think of Brooklyn you probably think of one thing: hipsters.
OK, well that’s a recent phenomenon. But before that, the New York borough was known for it’s incredible hip-hop scene that was pioneered by artists like Big Daddy Kane, MC Lyte and Gang Starr, and taken to new levels by Jay Z, Busta Rhymes and Mos Def.
But there’s one Brooklyn rapper that embodies the city more than any other artist: The Notorious B.I.G.
The Nets are well aware of Christopher “Biggie Smalls” Wallace’s impact on Brooklyn, so they’re using their home game against the Knicks on Sunday to honor the late, great rapper who was killed in a drive-by shooting on March 9, 1997. The evening, which the Nets have dubbed “Biggie Night,” will celebrate and commemorate Biggie’s legacy and the 20th anniversary of his passing.
“Biggie’s closest family and friends will be in attendance to remember him throughout the night, with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Biggie’s mom Voletta Wallace paying tribute to The Notorious B.I.G. with special pre-game and halftime ceremonies,” the Nets said in a statement. “Invited guests include Biggie’s children, T’Yanna and C.J. Wallace, Mark Pitts, and Wayne Barrow.
“Music from Biggie and the artists he inspired will be played throughout the game, the Brooklynettes will perform two special routines, and at halftime, DJ Enuff will play for the crowd. Fans will also see a video montage commemorating Biggie’s life, and fans are encouraged to participate in the conversation on social media using #NetsBiggieNight.”
That sounds legitimately amazing. Finally, a reason to go to a Nets game!
The team is already prepping its long-suffering fans for a night of fun:
If anyone answers anything other than “Juicy” here, it’s time to stop listening to hip-hop.
There’s really no reason the Nets shouldn’t fully embrace The Notorious B.I.G. for the rest of their existence. In fact, given their futility in recent years, a name-change to the “Brooklyn Biggies” probably wouldn’t receive much opposition.
With the recent anniversary of Biggie’s death, lots of people have been finding different ways to honor his legacy, but none did it better than this Atlanta news station:
If the Nets’ “Biggie Night” is half as entertaining as that video, the Brooklyn fans are in for a real treat.
