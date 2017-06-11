Bucks to play one game at historic MECCA to celebrate 50th anniversary next season

The 2017-18 season will be a historic one for the Milwaukee Bucks, as they'll celebrate their 50th anniversary as an NBA franchise, dating back to 1968, when they joined the league as an expansion club.

As any team would, the Bucks want to celebrate this achievement, and honor their history, and they're planning to do so in a unique way. On Saturday afternoon, the Bucks hosted their annual block party, and during the event, announced that next season they will be returning to their old arena to play a regular season game.

Some more details on the event. Via Bucks.com:

In celebration of the team's 50th Anniversary, the Milwaukee Bucks will "Return to the MECCA" to play a regular season game during the 2017-18 season at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA, where the Bucks called home from their inaugural season in 1968 until 1988. The date and opponent for the "Return to the MECCA" will be announced at a later date. In 20 seasons at the approximately 11,000-seat MECCA, the Bucks compiled a 582-209 home record, made 16 playoff appearances, won 12 division championships and two conference titles. In just their third season, the Bucks compiled a 34-2 record at the MECCA and went on to win the 1971 NBA Championship. "Return to the MECCA" will be the first time the Bucks have hosted a regular season home game off-site in Wisconsin since they played three regular season home games in Madison during the 1974-75 season.

We've seen the Bucks be creative in recent years, as they designed a a new logo, some new jerseys, and even made a special court to be used only for big games.

This latest idea is yet another example of that ingenuity, and also extremely cool.