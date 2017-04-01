Bucks waive Terrence Jones after 3 games, sign Gary Payton Jr. to multi-year deal
Gary Payton Jr. had been playing with Rio Grande Valley of the D-League
A once promising young big man, Terrence Jones’ career has hit another dead end. Saturday afternoon, the Milwaukee Bucks waived Jones after the Kentucky product played just six minutes over three games with the team. Via the Bucks’ press release:
The Milwaukee Bucks have requested waivers on forward Terrence Jones, General Manager John Hammond announced today.
Jones, 25, was signed to a contract on March 4, and appeared in three games for the Bucks.
Milwaukee’s roster now stands at 14 players.
The team used the open roster spot to sign Gary Payton Jr. to a multi-year deal on Sunday.
Payton’s dad had a brief stint with the Bucks 14 years ago, after he was traded to Milwaukee in exchange for Ray Allen during the 2002-03 season. The elder Payton played only the second half of that season in Milwaukee, however, before moving on to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The younger Payton, who went undrafted last summer, has been playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA D-League. In 49 games with the Vipers, Payton II averaged 14.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 2 steals a night, while shooting a very efficient 49.8 percent.
With Malcolm Brogdon dealing with some back tightness, and the team thin at point guard, taking a look at Payton II makes plenty of sense for the Bucks.
