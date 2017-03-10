Bud Light gives away 30,000 beers in honor of Dirk Nowitzki's milestone, shoutout
Fans of legal drinking age at Friday's game against the Nets will get free beer
After Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki became the sixth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points on Tuesday, the future Hall of Famer allowed himself a little celebration. “I just had a Bud Light for the first time in a long time,” Nowitzki, said postgame, via ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.
It was a good quote, and it has inspired a last-minute promotion. Bud Light delivered 30,000 beers to American Airlines Arena in honor of Nowitzki, and will be giving away free beer to fans of legal drinking age who attend Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Has this overtaken Yogi Ferrell’s potential revenge game as the most interesting Mavs-Nets subplot? I’m not sure, but here’s a photo of a big truck full of beer outside the arena:
Don’t ever accuse beer companies of neglecting potential marketing opportunities.
Also, I wonder if Nowitzki knew in the back of his mind that something like this might happen. It’s a little weird that he specified “Bud Light” rather than just saying he had a beer for the first time in a while.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
DeAndre wanted to be 'the black Dirk'
Dirk Nowitzki joined the 30,000-point club, giving his peers another excuse to acknowledge...
-
Shaq: Ringless Durant 'can't talk to me'
The Warriors star called O'Neal 'childish' for targeting JaVale McGee on 'Shaqtin' a Fool'
-
Nurkic fever: Blazers' big bet pays off
Jusuf Nurkic has changed Portland's short- and long-term outlooks already
-
Nurkic put on a show Thursday night
The Blazers' new addition continues to impress
-
There'll be no excuses from Coach Pop
Russell Westbrook, who had his 31st triple-double, and OKC outplayed San Antonio
-
Russ plus Wilt equals fun
Russell Westbrook tied Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most triple-doubles in one season with...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre