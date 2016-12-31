Bulls bench Rajon Rondo for entire second half; Rondo says he's not surprised
This situation is getting worse and worse
Rajon Rondo's season with the Chicago Bulls hit a new low Friday.
In the first half of a 111-101 loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Bulls were outscored by 20 points in the 11 minutes he played. In the second half, coach Fred Hoiberg decided not to play Rondo at all, relying instead on Jerian Grant and Michael Carter-Williams.
Rondo's reaction:
Reporter: "Were you surprised you didn't play in the second half?"— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 31, 2016
Rondo: "No."
Reporter: "Why not?"
Rondo: "My intuition."
Reporter: "Did you get an explanation from Fred?"— K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 31, 2016
Rondo: "Negative."
Reporter: "Do you want one?"
Rondo: "It don't have to be a big deal."
Rondo added that this is "not life and death" and he's "going to continue to work hard, stay in the gym, lead these guys when I can, talk to my teammates, be professional," via the Chicago Tribune's K.C. Johnson. That sounds pretty good, but this situation is looking worse and worse.
Two months into the season, Rondo is averaging 7.5 points, 7.3 assists and 6.7 rebounds, and he is shooting a career-low 37.2 percent. As expected, opposing teams are consistently daring him to shoot from beyond the arc and his inability to make them pay is hurting Chicago's spacing. The Bulls' backcourt defense is a catastrophe. So is the fact that they're dead last in 3-pointers made and attempted by significant margins.
With the loss to the Pacers, Chicago is now 16-17 on the season, just barely hanging onto the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. It has lost seven of its last 10 games, and the rumors about Hoiberg's job security have already started. The Bulls are desperate for wins, and it appears that Hoiberg thinks the best way to get them is sitting Rondo on the bench.
The most troubling part about all this: It's not as if Rondo is not playing so Hoiberg can put a sharpshooter out there. By the numbers, Carter-Williams and Grant are even worse 3-point shooters than Rondo, but they've been better defensively and will defer to Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade on offense.
Chicago plays the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Hoiberg did not commit to keeping Rondo in the starting role, per ESPN's Nick Friedell.
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
Our Latest Stories
-
Klay, Durant leads Warriors over Mavs
Kevin Durant recorded his first triple-double in the Bay Area
-
Thomas get 52 as Celts beat Heat
The All-Star joins Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, Kevin McHale and Sam Jones as Celts with 50-point...
-
Doc Rivers, Austin Rivers both ejected
The rare Rivers combo ejection!
-
LeBron says Celtics have a star: Thomas
LeBron James had kind words for the Boston guard
-
Where could Suns' Brandon Knight go?
Perhaps the better question is whether teams still see him as a starting point guard
-
Hornets hilariously campaign for Kemba
Charlotte produced a Texas Walker spoof based around its star
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre