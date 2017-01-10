Bulls give away Rajon Rondo bobbleheads; Rondo has a great seat for promotion
To cap an ill-fated night, troubled guard remains benched and fans sell his keepsake on eBay
Before the season, the Chicago Bulls' marketing team decided Jan. 9 against the Oklahoma City Thunder would be Rajon Rondo bobblehead night. It made sense because the game should have featured a point guard battle between Rondo and Russell Westbrook. Unfortunately, Rondo was benched for a fifth straight game.
Since they didn't want to ruin a perfectly good promotion, the Bulls still handed out Rondo bobbleheads to their fans, who have already started to sell them on eBay.
It's Rajon Rondo bobblehead night at United Center. This might be his only moment out of warmup togs, though, vs. OKC. pic.twitter.com/IO1COFNvQW— Steve Aschburner (@AschNBA) January 9, 2017
To complete the failed promotion, every Bulls player except Rondo played in the 109-94 loss.
Rondo has been benched since the second half of a 111-101 loss to the Pacers on Dec. 30. He has had discussions with Bulls management about his situation but appears to be out of the rotation for the foreseeable future. And he if ends up getting traded or bought out, at least Rondo's short Bulls tenure will always be remembered by his bobblehead.
