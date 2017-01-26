Bulls' Rajon Rondo fires back at Dwyane Wade, Jimmy Butler on Instagram

Chicago Bulls guard Rajon Rondo did not appreciate Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler lashing out at their younger teammates through the media Wednesday. In an Instagram post Wednesday evening, Rondo lamented that the Bulls' leaders didn't handle their frustration the way Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce would have with the Boston Celtics.

"My vets would never go to the media," Rondo wrote. "They would come to the team. My vets didn't pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn't take days off. My vets didn't care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn't blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game.

"My vets didn't have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn't change the plan because it didn't work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can't win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I'm not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don't deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it's the leadership."

This is what a fractured team looks like. Chicago's roster construction never made a ton of sense from a basketball perspective, but now it is abundantly clear that everything has gone off the rails in the locker room, too. Rondo, who was benched by coach Fred Hoiberg just before the new year and has been in and out of the rotation ever since, seems to feel righteous in defending the Bulls' young players, but this will only exacerbate the obvious problems within the team.

Hoiberg has already experimented with the rotation a bunch of times in the past month. Now it's up to the front office to address the issues that are coming to light in the most public way possible. How in the world could it hope to salvage this situation?