Bulls' Rajon Rondo has 'significant' hand injury, could be done for regular season

As the Chicago Bulls try to clinch a playoff spot, Rajon Rondo will continue to be out of the lineup with a wrist injury. Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters that Rondo saw a hand specialist and the injury is “significant,” via ESPN’s Nick Friedell. He will miss his third straight game against the Orlando Magic on Monday and could miss Wednesday’s regular-season finale against the Brooklyn Nets, too.

Rondo suffered the injury, initially described as a sprain, last Tuesday against the New York Knicks. He has been listed as day-to-day since then.

Unfortunately for the 39-41 Bulls, Rondo was playing his best basketball of the season before this. On April 1, he had 25 points on 11-for-18 shooting, plus 11 rebounds and six assists in a 106-104 win over the Atlanta Hawks. With Dwyane Wade sidelined because of an elbow injury, Rondo finally seemed to find his place next to star Jimmy Butler.

If there is a silver lining here, it’s that Hoiberg’s job is less complicated now. Wade has returned, and trying to give him and Rondo significant minutes has been a major problem for Chicago all season. The two of them both need the ball in their hands to be effective, and the Bulls are at their best when Butler is doing the lion’s share of the playmaking.

If Chicago beats Orlando and the Miami Heat beat the shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday, then Hoiberg’s club will clinch a playoff spot. Assuming that Rondo is healthy enough to play in the postseason, he will give the coach yet another difficult decision to make.