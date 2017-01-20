Bulls reportedly would consider reuniting Chris Bosh with Dwyane Wade

Sidelined since last season's All-Star break because of blood clots, Chris Bosh has said he's still healthy enough to play. However after the results of his pre-training camp physical, Pat Riley and the Miami Heat disagreed and placed Bosh on the injury reserve list.

The Heat plan on waiving Bosh. But ESPN's Marc Stein reports the Heat may wait until after March 1 to waive Bosh, making him ineligible for the playoffs. A playoff eligibility rule states a player must play at least one regular-season game and not be on another team's roster before March 1, making this a petty move by Riley.

Stein also reports that while Bosh likely won't play this season, the Chicago Bulls would be interested in signing him in the offseason to reunite him with good friend Dwyane Wade.

From Stein:

1. More than one rival team has said they don't expect Bosh to be waived by Miami until after March 1, thereby ensuring he's not playoff-eligible for another team. The prospect of removing Bosh from the team's payroll becomes an active option for the Heat after Feb. 9, which is the one-year anniversary of his last game for the club. 2. If Bosh, who turns 33 in March, makes it back onto the floor next season, word is that the Chicago Bulls are already plotting a run and will be at the front of the line to try to sign him.

For Bosh to be able to continue his career alongside Wade would be great. But it would be an odd move for the Bulls. Bosh, 33, could help Chicago because his shooting could space the floor and boost Fred Hoiberg's system, though it would mean adding another older player. But Taj Gibson and Nikola Mirotic will be free agents, perhaps creating an opening for a power forward.

