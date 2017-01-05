C.J. McCollum doesn't let inactive Festus Ezeli lecture Blazers after tough loss

Expecting to pick up right where they left off last season -- a trip to the second round in the postseason -- the Portland Trail Blazers are currently not even in the playoff picture in the West. Due to their issues on defense and overall inconsistent play, the Blazers have struggled mightily this season and are ninth in the West with a 15-21 record.

Portland's inconsistencies are rather surprising since it essentially has the same roster as last season. The only new additions are Evan Turner and Festus Ezeli, and the latter has yet to play due to a recurring issue with his left knee that could lead to season-ending surgery.

Ezeli being a total non-factor is a bit of a disappointment for the Blazers as they expected him to fill in at center and be their much-needed rim protector. Despite not playing, he's still hanging around the team, attending games, practices and community events. Yet while it's good to see Ezeli doing what he can to be part of the team, sometimes his efforts are getting on his teammates' nerves.

At least that was the case of C.J. McCollum after a close 88-86 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 7.

Drawing upon his championship experience with the Warriors, Ezeli talked to the team after a loss to the Bucks a few days before. But against Memphis, when Ezeli tried to inspire his teammates, McCollum wasn't having it.

From ESPN's Chris Haynes:

After suffering a challenging, 115-107 loss to Milwaukee, Ezeli, in street clothes, addressed the team in the locker room with a stern speech centered on playing with urgency, sources told ESPN. Then two games later, after a crushing defeat in Memphis, Ezeli once again started giving a team speech, but he was cut short. McCollum interrupted Ezeli in midsentence and told him that was enough, sources told ESPN. Portland was in the midst of an emotionally draining December, losing 11 of 13 games. Players were desperately pouring out every ounce of effort trying to change the trajectory of the season, and being lectured by someone who wasn't even playing wasn't received favorably.

McCollum's annoyance is pretty understandable. While Ezeli is technically part of the team, he isn't with them shooting in the gym.

Despite this incident, the Blazers remain a tight-knit team and are committed to improving from within.