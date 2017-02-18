Carmelo Anthony calls All-Star selection a 'downer' due to cancelled vacation plans

Despite his sensational play and being a big reason why the Wizards are one of the top teams in the East, Bradley Beal didn’t get selected as an All-Star injury replacement for Kevin Love by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Instead, Silver chose Carmelo Anthony, mainly because the Knicks star received the next most amount of votes by the coaches.

And while you would think that getting selected as an All-Star for a 10th time would mean a lot to Anthony, he was actually bummed out when he got the news. Mainly because he scheduled a vacation and had to cancel it without getting a refund.

“Honestly, it was more like a downer because I had to cancel my trip and there’s no refund,” Anthony said after All-Star practice on Saturday. “So I can’t get my refund back. But I think after a while it was just -- once I talked to the family, everybody kind of understood and told me to make sure I come down here and enjoy the moment. I think once you go through so many years, you still have to find the joy of coming down here and participating. I think over the past couple of days I’ve done that.”

Not getting a refund on what was probably an expensive vacation is a bummer. And with everything that’s been going on in New York with Anthony and Phil Jackson and the endless trade rumors, the Knicks star could’ve used some time away from basketball to get his mind right. But being an All-Star is a special honor and other players -- like Beal -- would probably kill for such an opportunity so Anthony’s lackluster approach to his selection may be a little too honest.

Overall though, after being with all of the other All-Stars for a little over a day, Anthony is quite happy that he’s there in New Orleans.

“I think, once you get here, being around the guys and all the festivities, you start having fun and start realizing what a big deal it is to be a part of it,” Anthony said.

An even bigger deal, that is, than cancelled vacation plans.